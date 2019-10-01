WWE News: Seth Rollins involved in epic confrontation after RAW goes off the air

Seth Rollins

This week's WWE RAW premiere had a lot of surprises for fans as well as several changes. The Red brand had a new set, new theme song, the return of pyro, as well as the return of a few Superstars.

Ahead of Hell in a Cell, which happens this coming Sunday, we had quite an exciting show, with the show ending in a surprising manner.

RAW finale

The finale of RAW saw Seth Rollins and Rusev face off for the Universal Title, which had a major interference. Rusev seemed to have the advantage in the match, before we heard Bobby Lashley's music hit, and the former Intercontinental Champion returned to WWE television after some time on the sidelines due to injury.

But this time, he returned with Rusev's real-life wife, Lana, and the two kissed, much to the disgust of Rusev.

A few seconds later, the lights went off at the venue, before The Fiend appeared and put Seth Rollins in the Mandible Claw as the show went off the air.

What happened after WWE RAW went off the air?

After WWE RAW went off the air, The Fiend and Seth Rollins faced off in a singles match, according to PWInsider. The Universal Champion reportedly hit The Fiend with many stomps, but Wyatt got up from every one of them.

The lights then went off again, and this time when they came on, The Fiend was nowhere to be seen and had disappeared.

What's next for Seth Rollins and The Fiend?

The Fiend and Rollins will face off at this Sunday's Hell in a Cell PPV, where Rollins will put his Universal title on the line.

It was announced on this week's RAW that Rollins will be Hulk Hogan's team captain in the 5-on-5 tag team match that will take place at Crown Jewel later this month.

