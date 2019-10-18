WWE News: Seth Rollins is out as captain of Team Hogan at Crown Jewel

Rollins will have to save all of his energy for one match at Crown Jewel.

Seth Rollins was announced as the captain for Team Hogan at Crown Jewel on the season-premiere episode of Monday Night RAW. After an ongoing feud with The Fiend, however, it appears that Rolllins will no longer be pulling double duty once the WWE heads to Saudi Arabia on October 31st.

During WWE Now, McKenzie Mitchell announced the news that Rollins is officially out of the match between Team Hogan and Team Flair at Crown Jewel. As of now, a replacement captain has not been named.

Too Fiendish for double duty

WWE has traditionally used huge names from the past to bolster the shows in Saudi Arabia. Goldberg and the Undertaker faced off at Super Showdown over the summer while DX faced the Brothers of Destruction during another show.

This time, the WWE was going to use the star power of both Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan to fill the "veteran stars from the past" role. Rollins was announced as the captain of Team Hogan while Randy Orton filled the same slot for Team Flair. Since Rollins' feud with The Fiend Bray Wyatt is continuing, he was officially pulled from double duty at Crown Jewel today.

A second match between Rollins and The Fiend for the Universal Championship was recently made on the latest RAW, putting his captaincy in doubt. After the announcement today on Twitter, Rollins will be able to give all of his focus to his Falls Count Anywhere match with The Fiend instead.

Big changes

This change basically alters the entire dynamicof the main matches at Crown Jewel not involving professional boxers or former MMA fighters. Team Hogan was shaping up to be the face team, so which big name will take Rollins' place? Would someone like Kofi Kingston or Roman Reigns be the choice? They are the next biggest babyface names that would make sense. A replacement will surely be named either next week or shortly thereafter.

Regarding Rollins' lone match at the show, it remains to be seen whether this upcoming title defense will have a definitive finish. If an indecisive ending is booked yet again, it will further upset the fans. WWE management might not prioritize that since the match is taking place overseas. Another match between the two men has already been announced for an upcoming episode of RAW, so anything is possible. That match could also change between now and the date it is advertised for - November 4, 2019.

