WWE News: Seth Rollins loses RAW tag team belts in handicap match

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
778   //    06 Nov 2018, 08:52 IST

Enter caption

What's the story?

After Dean Ambrose attacked Seth Rollins a few weeks ago on RAW, there was a lot of speculation about what would happen to the RAW tag team belts, which were held by the former Shield brothers.

This week on RAW in Manchester, England, Seth Rollins had to defend the titles in a handicap match against AOP, who were accompanied by Drake Maverick, with the RAW Tag Team titles on the line.

AOP are the new RAW Tag Team champions

In case you didn't know...

On the same night that Roman Reigns announced that he had leukemia and would be stepping away from the ring, Ambrose turned on Rollins after they won the RAW tag team titles when they defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

Rollins has held the RAW tag team titles for four times, while Ambrose has held it twice.

The heart of the matter

On this week's RAW, Rollins was delivering a promo which was interrupted by RAW Acting GM Baron Corbin, who announced that Rollins would have to defend the RAW tag team titles on the show, against AOP.

The Architect fought valiantly, and it even seemed that he could fight against the odds and get the win to retain the tag titles, but the duo of Akam and Rezar were too strong for Rollins. This is AOP's first title reign on the main roster. The duo held the NXT Tag Team championship belts once during their two-year spell on NXT.

Following the match, Rollins was stricken in the middle of the ring, when Ambrose came through the crowd and entered the ring. Rollins repeatedly asked Ambrose why he did what he did, to which Ambrose had no answer, but hit a Dirty Deeds on Rollins before walking away from the ring.

What's next?

We could perhaps see a match between Ambrose and Rollins at WWE's next PPV, Survivor Series, on 18th November.

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
