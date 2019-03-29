×
WWE News: Seth Rollins makes a bold statement on Brock Lesnar

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
204   //    29 Mar 2019, 08:43 IST

Will Rollins manage to slay The Beast?
Will Rollins manage to slay The Beast?

What's the story?

Seth Rollins recently spoke with Sporting News, touching upon his upcoming match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35.

Rollins said that he needs to save the fans from Brock Lesnar before the business loses them.

In case you didn't know. . .

Seth Rollins is arguably the most popular male Superstar on the WWE roster at the moment. He is all set to face Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 for the Universal Title, thanks to his Royal Rumble win.

The heart of the matter

Speaking with Sporting News, Rollins talked about how Lesnar isn't there to defend the title, and he needs to take care of this situation.

I’m old-school, man. I want my champion to be there headlining all of the events. We go to these live events and Brock Lesnar is not there and we go to “Raw” or pay-per-views and Brock Lesnar’s not there. Somebody has to pick up the slack and carry that mantle. I was able to try and do that for a while with the Intercontinental Championship. I took that to the main event of a pay-per-view with Dolph Ziggler. You can do what you want but there’s still so much prestige over the Universal Championship. Everybody feels that the champion is the champion.

Rollins added that Brock is blunt about being here for the money and he needs to make sure that the WWE doesn't lose a generation of fans due to Lesnar's treatment of the business.

When you’ve got somebody like Lesnar who doesn’t really care about inspiring other people, you start to lose a generation. You lose people who are motivated. If I didn’t have champions who inspired me when I was younger, I may not have wanted to be a professional wrestler. I may not have wanted to get into this business. There are guys like Shawn Michaels and Triple H and John Cena and Edge and Eddie Guerrero and these guys became champions. They inspire people to want to get into this industry and to push it forward and Brock Lesnar just doesn’t do that. He doesn’t inspire people. He’s in it for himself and he’ll tell you that. He’s in it for the money and he’ll tell you that. It’s just frustrating for me as a fan of our industry to see the business held hostage by someone who only cares about themselves and making their own money.

What's next?

Rollins and Lesnar are going to go toe to toe in less than two weeks, on April 7th. Will Rollins finally slay The Beast or will WWE throw a curveball as always, and let Lesnar leave with the title?

What are your thoughts on Seth bashing Lesnar for being in the business only for the money?

