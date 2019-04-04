×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Seth Rollins makes a surprising comment on Dean Ambrose's WWE exit

Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.86K   //    04 Apr 2019, 00:34 IST

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.
Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

What's the story?

With WrestleMania just a few days away, Seth Rollins is busy hyping up his Universal title match against Brock Lesnar. The Royal Rumble winner was interviewed by Cathy Kelly for WWE.com and the Architect spoke about his upcoming match with the Beast Incarnate.

He even touched upon the topic of Dean Ambrose's WWE departure and explained why he understood the reason behind the former Shield member's decision to leave WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Ambrose's current contract will come to an end in the final week of April and as things stand, there are no signs of the former WWE Champion signing a new deal with the company.

On the most recent episode of Raw, the Lunatic Fringe appeared after the camera's stopped rolling and delivered a Dirty Deeds to Baron Corbin. Ambrose then did a farewell bow to end the dark segment, which pretty much confirmed his impending exit.

It's no secret that the WWE have tried their best to convince the Superstar to stay by offering him attractive deals, however, Ambrose is hell-bent on walking away and it seems nobody can change his mind.

The heart of the matter

As part of the exclusive interview with Cathy Kelly, Rollins opened up about the Ambrose situation and revealed that he was heartbroken by how things have panned out.

He empathized with Ambrose and surprisingly mentioned that WWE can be a tough place to work in. He said, “It breaks my heart. I get it. I understand this place can be frustrating. He’s a guy who’s been doing it nonstop for 15, 16, 17 years. Sometimes you just need to step away and take care of yourself. I wish him luck in whatever he wants to do.” H/T: WrestlingNews.co

While Rollins stated that it would be odd to not have Ambrose around in the locker room anymore, he understood how his close friend felt and said, "I know how he feels about his creativity. Sometimes when it pulls him in a different direction, that’s just how he’s gotta be. I never imagined the three of us working anywhere else or not being here at the same time.”


Advertisement

What's next?

While Ambrose will not be wrestling at WrestleMania 35 this year, his Shield brother Rollins has the chance to win his first Universal title when he takes on Brock Lesnar on April 7th.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Dean Ambrose Seth Rollins
Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
Wrestling mark, Melophile, Red Devil, Underachieving Oversleeper.
WWE News: Seth Rollins makes a bold statement on Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins makes shock revelation about his back injury
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Interesting update on Seth Rollins' injury and in-ring status
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins Makes Huge Promise To Fans For Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins seemingly takes a surprising shot at Becky Lynch
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins breaks silence on WrestleMania 35 main event
RELATED STORY
5 Match outcomes that WWE secretly told us on RAW this week for WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins 'caught Vince McMahon on a good day' in order to get curb stomp reinstated
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Paul Heyman comments on the night Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
2 Highs and 3 Lows from Dean Ambrose's WWE WrestleMania appearances
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us