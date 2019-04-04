WWE News: Seth Rollins makes a surprising comment on Dean Ambrose's WWE exit

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

What's the story?

With WrestleMania just a few days away, Seth Rollins is busy hyping up his Universal title match against Brock Lesnar. The Royal Rumble winner was interviewed by Cathy Kelly for WWE.com and the Architect spoke about his upcoming match with the Beast Incarnate.

He even touched upon the topic of Dean Ambrose's WWE departure and explained why he understood the reason behind the former Shield member's decision to leave WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Ambrose's current contract will come to an end in the final week of April and as things stand, there are no signs of the former WWE Champion signing a new deal with the company.

On the most recent episode of Raw, the Lunatic Fringe appeared after the camera's stopped rolling and delivered a Dirty Deeds to Baron Corbin. Ambrose then did a farewell bow to end the dark segment, which pretty much confirmed his impending exit.

It's no secret that the WWE have tried their best to convince the Superstar to stay by offering him attractive deals, however, Ambrose is hell-bent on walking away and it seems nobody can change his mind.

The heart of the matter

As part of the exclusive interview with Cathy Kelly, Rollins opened up about the Ambrose situation and revealed that he was heartbroken by how things have panned out.

He empathized with Ambrose and surprisingly mentioned that WWE can be a tough place to work in. He said, “It breaks my heart. I get it. I understand this place can be frustrating. He’s a guy who’s been doing it nonstop for 15, 16, 17 years. Sometimes you just need to step away and take care of yourself. I wish him luck in whatever he wants to do.” H/T: WrestlingNews.co

While Rollins stated that it would be odd to not have Ambrose around in the locker room anymore, he understood how his close friend felt and said, "I know how he feels about his creativity. Sometimes when it pulls him in a different direction, that’s just how he’s gotta be. I never imagined the three of us working anywhere else or not being here at the same time.”

Seth talking about Dean not re-signing his contract and leaving the company (I'm not crying, you are) pic.twitter.com/odCbjBYhAl — vine (@tyIerblack) April 3, 2019

What's next?

While Ambrose will not be wrestling at WrestleMania 35 this year, his Shield brother Rollins has the chance to win his first Universal title when he takes on Brock Lesnar on April 7th.

