WWE News: Seth Rollins Makes Bold Promise To The WWE Universe During Interview

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST News 176 // 25 Apr 2019, 00:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins is burning Monday Night Raw down!

What's the story?

Seth freaking Rollins is one of the best things about WWE right now and his upcoming dream match against AJ Styles is only adding more fuel to the fire. A fire that will eventually burn down an and all competitors that step in The Beast Slayer's way. With that being said, however, how long can Seth Rollins sit atop the mountain and who will ultimately slay him?

And with Seth Rollins now sitting atop that mountain for the third time in his WWE career, what does that mean for the Slayer's future? Beyond that, would he eventually become complacent like so many other stars have been once they finally grabbed that elusive brass ring?

Interestingly enough, Seth Rollins sat down with Kentucky.com to talk about why fans are so drawn to him and what he thought about ever becoming complacent. He also touched on pro wrestling is a way to bring people together without too many outside factors, which was a stellar point from The Beast Slayer.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins became the Universal Champion at WrestleMania 35 after nailing Lesnar with three Stomps and covering him for the surprise victory. If nothing else, the win reached far beyond just another accolade of Rollins' career; it also represents a seismic shift in the title picture and the future of Monday Night Raw.

What's even more interesting, however, is the fact that AJ Styles won his number one contenders match against Baron Corbin to be Rollins' first opponent for the red belt. Not only does this mean that the WWE Universe will finally get the dream they wanted between Rollins and AJ Styles, but it also will give Raw the fresh edge it needs right now.

The heart of the matter

Rollins spoke to Kentucky.com to promote WWE's upcoming show in Lexington Kentucky and while bringing people together, and his hopes for his lasting impact on the company was discussed, also was the idea of him ever becoming complacent. Fortunately for The WWE Universe, he had some very strong words when asked about that.

"Even now, at the top of the mountain," Rollins said when asked about whether he would ever become complacent or not, "I'm never one of those guys who is going to be complacent," Rollins said. "For me, it's about growing this industry and growing the business and making it the best it possibly can."

What's next?

Seth Rollins and AJ Styles are set to have their dream match at Money and The Bank and it is believed that Rollins will most likely retain the title from there. Whether The WWE ultimately decides to do a part two between the competitors is up to them, but if not, expect Styles to take a loss and then Corbin finally get his crack at the belt.