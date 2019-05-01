×
WWE News: Seth Rollins makes first comments since his wild brawl against AJ Styles on Raw

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
67   //    01 May 2019, 03:43 IST

Seth Rollins is ready for a fight at Money in the Bank
Seth Rollins is ready for a fight at Money in the Bank

What's the story?

Ahead of their highly anticipated Universal Championship clash at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view, current champion Seth Rollins took to Instagram and finally made his first comments since his brawl with AJ Styles on this week's episode of Raw.

In case you didn't know...

At WrestleMania 35, Seth Rollins shocked the entire world and won the WWE Universal Championship in spectacular fashion when he finally defeated 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Rollins, surprisingly enough, conquered Lesnar within 2 minutes and 30 seconds into their Universal Title match and marked the beginning of a new era in WWE, as he won the Universal Championship for the very first time in his career.

As for his first title challenger, Monday Night Raw's newest member, former WWE Champion AJ Styles shook things up in a huge way when he officially made his way over to the red brand and immediately earned himself a shot at the prestigious Universal Championship.

The heart of the matter

This week on Raw, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles made their Universal Championship match official by signing the contract, however, things took a quick turn when Styles fired the first shot on the champion and ignited a wild brawl between the two.

Rollins, for the majority of the time got the upper-hand, but by the end of the evening it was 'The Phenomenal One' who stood tall after he put 'The Architect' through a table after hitting a vicious Phenomenal Forearm.

The champ has now taken to his official IG and has made his first comments since the brawl on Raw. Rollins posted the following photo of him proudly holding the Universal Championship in front of Styles and it is safe to say that the caption of the photo proves how confident 'The Beast Slayer' is heading into MITB.


What's next?

Seth Rollins will be making his first Universal Championship defence on the 19th of May, 2019 at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view against AJ Styles, a match fans have been patiently waiting to see for years now.

WWE Raw Seth Rollins AJ Styles
