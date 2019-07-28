WWE News: Seth Rollins makes interesting comment on his current character

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 183 // 28 Jul 2019, 08:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rollins betrays The Shield

What's the story?

WWE Raw Superstar Seth Rollins recently took to Twitter and responded to a tweet, that wished Rollins would turn heel again. Rollins' reply, although in jest, hinted that he is already a heel.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins has had an incredible 2019. He kicked off the year by winning the Royal Rumble match and went on to defeat Brock Lesnar for the Universal title at WrestleMania 35. Rollins successfully defended the title against the likes of AJ Styles and Baron Corbin. At Extreme Rules, Rollins and Becky Lynch won a Mixed Tag Team Match for the Universal and Raw Women's titles, defeating Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in the process.

Almost immediately, Brock Lesnar's music hit and out came The Beast. Lesnar successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Rollins and won the Universal title.

Over the past month or so, Rollins has posted a string of tweets, defending the WWE product and dubbing it as "the best pro-wrestling in the world". Rollins recently engaged in a Twitter war with NJPW's Will Ospreay and mentioned his bank account, that didn't sit well with the Twitterati. Rollins later apologized to Ospreay for his comments.

The heart of the matter

Cageside Seats recently posted a tweet wishing that Rollins would bring back his heel persona again. The Architect noticed the tweet and replied jokingly that he is already a heel, judging from his mannerisms on social media since the past month.

Haven’t you been on the Internet in the last month? #alreadyback https://t.co/PWzCUlYz28 — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 27, 2019

What's next?

Rollins' heel run was incredibly well received by the fans and certainly worked way better than his current babyface run. Hopefully, WWE just might give us back the dastardly villain who once betrayed his Shield brethren.

Heel Rollins or babyface Rollins? Which one do you prefer? Sound off in the comments below!