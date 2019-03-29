×
WWE News: Seth Rollins makes shock revelation about his back injury

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
869   //    29 Mar 2019, 02:34 IST

What’s the story?

Seth Rollins is set to take on Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania for the WWE Universal Title. The Architect, however, is not yet 100% fit but is still going to be doing all he can to walk out of the pay-per-view as the new champion.

The former WWE Champion was talking to Sporting News when he confirmed that he still has an issue with his back and is still recovering. But the good news is that he's back in training and has been cleared by the doctors as well.

In case you didn’t know…

Rollins won the Royal Rumble in January and opted to fight Brock Lesnar for the Universal title. However, he was clearly not fully fit at that time and WWE did the right thing by giving him a couple of weeks off.

The heart of the matter

Talking to Sporting News in an exclusive interview, Rollins said,

“Yeah, I did have a lingering back issue that I was dealing with,” Rollins said. “At the end of the day, I’m able to compete. I’ve been cleared by our doctors. I had to take a few weeks to rest but it looks like I’ll be fine moving forward. I feel good. I’ve ramped up training in the gym and at my school (Black and Brave Wrestling Academy). I feel really good. I feel healthy and, hopefully, I’ll be able to pick that guy up and throw him around a little bit so I’m not the only one getting tossed around.”

What’s next?

We are just a few days away from the show of all shows and the hype is real. Rollins is expected to way away as the champion but so was Roman Reigns last year. Things will change a lot and we will have to wait and see if the beast will actually get slayed or not.

