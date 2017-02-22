WWE News: Seth Rollins' manipulation by 'The Authority' detailed in the new issue of WWE Comics

WWE Comics revisits Battleground 2015 and the Authority's master-stroke, manipulating Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar and the Undertaker.

by Johny Payne News 22 Feb 2017, 19:18 IST

WWE Comics’ latest issue hits the stands...err...the Internet!

What’s the story?

WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) and comics having a long and storied relationship, WWE comics have released a special issue focused on the Authority’s power-play against Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar and the Undertaker way back at WWE Battleground in July of 2015.

The comic features Rollins alongside Triple H and Stephanie McMahon aka ‘The Authority’.

In case you didn’t know...

Dating back more than 25 years, WWE comics have featured many of our favourite pro-wrestling Superstars in fantasy scenarios, merging the dynamics of professional wrestling with the WWE universe’s fandom.

After collaborating with various comic-book brands, WWE’s recent partnership with BOOM! Studios has been critically acclaimed by pro-wrestling fans worldwide.

The heart of the matter

After joining hands with the Authority in 2014, Rollins set forth on a meteoric rise to the top, winning the Money In The Bank Ladder-Match and eventually the WWE World Heavyweight championship in 2015. However, after his injury hiatus and return in 2016, he turned face and has been at loggerheads with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon ever since.

WWE Comics’ latest issue revisits the 2015 Battleground scenario, where Triple H and Stephanie claimed three scalps in one move, pitting the Undertaker and Brock Lesnar against each other, whilst keeping ‘The Beast Incarnate’ away from Rollins and his WWE World Heavyweight title.

What’s next?

On the January 30th episode of Monday Night RAW, Rollins re-injured (non-kayfabe) his right knee during a segment involving Samoa Joe and Triple H. WWE confirmed the injury on their official website. Presently, ‘The Architect’ is rehabilitating his right knee.

Sportskeeda’s take

BOOM! Studios is doing a decent job with WWE Comics and its latest issue serves as further evidence of their blossoming relationship. The Rollins/Authority Battleground issue promises to give the WWE Universe a chance to re-live the chaos and madness that was WWE Battleground, in a comic/fan fantasy setting.

One of the best pro-wrestlers of this generation, each and every one of Seth Rollins’ in-ring opponents lauds him for his excellent technical wrestling acumen and work ethic. Here’s wishing the ‘Architect’ a quick and speedy recovery.

