WWE News: Seth Rollins reveals which NXT talent he would like to face in future

The current Universal Champ has some dream matches in mind with some current NXT stars

Since he's one of the world's best professional wrestlers, Seth Rollins is usually someone that other performers want to face at some point in their careers.

When recently speaking with the National about various subjects, one question he was asked regarded which current NXT wrestlers he would like to face in future. "The Kingslayer" mentioned several talents, including the current champion Adam Cole. 411Mania.com carried transcripts of his comments.

Rollins will always hold a special place in NXT history, having been the first-ever NXT Champion. It will also have a special place in his heart as it was where he turned heads backstage.

He has continued to turn heads on the main roster, first as a member of the Shield before being the first person ever to cash in a Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania. The current Universal Champion recently defended his title successfully against Baron Corbin at Super ShowDown.

While the next generation of stars hones their craft down in NXT, those on the main roster are always asked about which talents they have their eyes on.

Since he's the top guy on Raw and one of the top guys in the company, Rollins likely has his eye on NXT more frequently than not. So naturally, he was asked by the National about whom from NXT he would like to face in the future.

“Adam Cole is someone I have never been in the ring with. Gargano would almost be an AJ Styles situation again. We wrestled a decade ago and haven't touched each other since.

You have got Velveteen Dream who is always intriguing, Matt Riddle would also be an intriguing match-up. Or an old foe like a Roderick Strong or a Kassius Ohno. There is a ton of talent down in NXT just waiting to strike so there are tons of match-ups that I would be looking forward to if the opportunity came about.”

Johnny Gargano and Strong were staples of the independent scene when Rollins was just starting out in the business. He has crossed paths before with both men, but all three have changed and grown since then.

Riddle is always an intriguing opponent due to his legitimate MMA background whereas Cole and Velveteen Dream are likely future stars on the main roster.

Everyone mentioned by Rollins, except for probably Ohno, is likely destined for a call-up before the end of this year.

Cole and the Undisputed Era have been a mainstay in NXT for almost two years, so their time in developmental is probably coming to an end soon. All we and Rollins will have to do is wait for those match-ups to become realities in due course.