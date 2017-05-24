WWE News: Seth Rollins on NJPW star using his old finisher

Seth Rollins responds to NJPW star using his old finisher asserting that the finisher already has a name.

Seth Rollins jokingly responded to Kushida using his old finisher.

What’s the story?

Seth Rollins responded to popular NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling) star Kushida using a new name to Rollins’ old finisher.

The Kingslayer stated that the finisher which is being used by his Japanese counterpart needn’t be renamed as it already has a name.

In case you didn’t know...

Kushida (Yujiro Kushida) is a professional wrestler and MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter, best known for his time with NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling) where he has competed since 2010.

The 34-year old Japanese star took to social media to reveal that he’ll be calling his new ‘small package driver’ signature move ‘Back to the Future’.

The heart of the matter

Kushida tagged former Impact Wrestling star and current ROH competitor Frankie Kazarian in his post, stating that he’s named the ‘small package driver’ as ‘Back to the Future’ and will be using the move as his new finisher.

@FrankieKazarian Hi Kazarian!Sorry my new finisher Smallpackegedriver i call it Back to the futureno ploblem? — KUSHIDA (@KUSHIDA_0904) May 24, 2017

The aforementioned tweet caught the attention of WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, who chimed in asserting that the signature move already has a name.

Rollins is well-known for having used the Small Package Driver as his finishing move while competing in independent pro-wrestling promotions, with his version of the move being called ‘God’s Last Gift’.

What’s next?

Seth Rollins will compete in a Fatal five-way match at Extreme Rules on June 4th for a shot at the WWE Universal championship presently held by Brock Lesnar. Nevertheless, the Architect has a tall order next week as he’ll go toe-to-toe against former Shield brethren Roman Reigns.

Meanwhile, Japanese sensation Kushida, who is the current ROH World Television champion, will now be using Rollins’ old finisher in NJPW and ROH.

Author’s take

It’s interesting to note that the WWE has become increasingly restrictive with regards to usage of the more dynamic signature moves in the company’s matches.

On the other hand, NJPW encourages its competitors to use every possible manoeuvre in each wrestler’s arsenal. I, for one, would love to watch Kushida and Rollins duke it out, be it in NJPW or WWE, perhaps in a battle for naming rights.