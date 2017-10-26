WWE News: Seth Rollins on which Superstar he would like to 'Bodyslam'

Seth Rollins has taken to social media in order to respond to a fan’s question; asserting that he’d love to ‘Bodyslam’ Shane McMahon right now.

Rollins’ comments come in hot pursuit of SmackDown’s invasion of RAW which took place this past Monday night and was helmed by Shane O’Mac.

The WWE is currently building towards Survivor Series; with both its brands ergo RAW and SmackDown battling it out for ‘brand supremacy’.

The PPV event will feature the red and blue brands’ top competitors competing and representing their respective brands.

Apparently, a sports company tweeted out, tagging Seth Rollins, as to whether he plans to Bodyslam someone soon, and if so whom he’d like to Bodyslam right now.

The Kingslayer got wind of the same and wasted no time in throwing a rather subtle jab at SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon. Rollins noted it to be an easy question, and simply named Shane as the Superstar he’d like to Bodyslam right now.

The RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose compete against the SmackDown Tag Team Champions the Usos at Survivor Series.

The highly-awaited PPV event goes down on November 19 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, and features a slew of RAW Superstars competing against their SmackDown counterparts.

Well, Rollins seems to be in no mood to back down, irrespective of the beat-down he received at the hands of the SmackDown Superstars during their invasion of RAW.

Besides, my hat is off to both Rollins and Shane McMahon for their professionalism and adherence to kayfabe; hyping up Survivor Series, before the PPV comes to fruition in the latter half of November. Are you hyped for TLC? Sound off in the comments!

