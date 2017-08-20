WWE News: Seth Rollins talks about why he stopped using the Pedigree

Seth Rollins opens up about why he stopped using the Pedigree.

Rollins says he just wants to be his own man.

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently did an interview with the Mirror where he said that he stopped using the Pedigree because he wanted to have a finisher synonymous with him.

In case you didn't know....

Seth Rollins recently changed his finisher from the Pedigree to the Ripcord Knee, which is basically a wrist lock transitioned into a short-arm knee. Rollins adopted the Pedigree from Triple H during his time with The Authority.

Prior to using the Pedigree, Seth was known for using the curb-stomp as his finisher but was forced to stop using the manoeuvre when it was banned by WWE officials in 2015.

The heart of the matter

UK online publication The Mirror recently did an interview with WWE Superstar Seth Rollins. The former WWE Champion discussed quite a few topics during the interview, which was highlighted by a discussion surrounding Seth Rollins' thoughts on his new finisher, as well as transition from heel to babyface, as well as his recently new adopted finisher and why he ever dropped the Pedigree.

When asked about his thoughts on the new finisher, here's some of what Seth had to say:

"The Pedigree was a part of my life when I was in the Authority and ir made sense for the time being. After sealing the deal and beating Triple H with it Wrestlemania, that was a good place to retire it. At the end of the day, I want to be my own performer, and I want to have a finisher that is synonymous with me, not my mentor."

Rollins also added that he had transitioned into a babyface quite naturally. He said that there was an excitement when he made his return from injury and that the crowd took to him after an initial period of adjustment. He concluded that the transition was quite 'organic' in nature.

What's next?

SummerSlam weekend is upon us and in just a matter of hours, Seth Rollins will be teaming up with Dean Ambrose to take on the current RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus.

Author's take

Seth Rollins has developed into one most well-rounded and complete performers in the entire industry. Regardless of his finisher, Rollins has all of the tools needed to excel as a main event talent.

It'll be interesting to see how well Rollins and Ambrose work together during their title bout against Cesaro and Sheamus. If they do go on to capture the RAW tag titles, the fans could be in-store for something special.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com