WWE News: Seth Rollins on WWE not needing The Rock, whom he'd like to face at WrestleMania

Seth Rollins believes that WWE doesn't necessarily need The Rock to succeed

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Seth Rollins opened up on a myriad of topics.

Most prominently, Rollins asserted that the WWE doesn’t necessarily need The Rock to make WrestleMania a success. Besides, Rollins also spoke about his WrestleMania dream matches.

The WWE roster has been divided in their opinion about part-time Superstars being accorded the main event slot at marquee WWE PPV events.

While certain performers such as former WWE Superstar CM Punk have expressed their displeasure at part-timers such as The Rock headlining events such as WrestleMania; others such as AJ Styles have been more accommodating with the idea of part-timers getting a considerable amount of the spotlight.

One ought to note that the professional wrestling community has lately been abuzz with speculation that WrestleMania 35 could possibly be headlined by a match between Roman Reigns and The Rock.

Upon being probed as to what his thoughts are regarding the aforementioned Reigns-Rocky matchup, Seth Rollins emphasized that he’d like it to be “Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns” at WrestleMania.

Additionally, while Rollins noted that facing Shawn Michaels would be his dream match at WrestleMania, “The Architect” continued that he’d also like facing Superstars such as Roman Reigns and The Rock on the grandest stage of them all. Rollins added—

“That’s cool, too. Don’t get me wrong. I love Rocky. I think he’s great. Love everything he’s done for this business. But my gut, my first instinct, says we don’t need him.”

“We don't need him. If we’re not the guys who can main event WrestleMania, then how are we ever gonna be The Rock? How are we gonna be Stone Cold Steve Austin? We can’t hold onto these guys forever. We just can’t. To me, let’s do Seth Rollins-Roman Reigns before we do Seth Rollins-The Rock. That's me.”

Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler is set to defend his title against Seth Rollins at this Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Also on the card, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will defend his title against Roman Reigns.

Meanwhile, amidst rumors abound pertaining to his potential WWE comeback, The Rock continues to achieve great success in the Hollywood realm.

