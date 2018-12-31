×
WWE News: Seth Rollins opens up a new business outside of WWE

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
1.39K   //    31 Dec 2018, 04:28 IST

Seth Rollins is burning it down in the WWE as he builds onto his life outside of the company
What's the story?

Seth Rollins has revealed that he's opening a new business in Moline, Illinois, which is directly connected to the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy he opened back in 2014. Now, it seems that he's decided to take on a new venture.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins opened up the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy with his former tag team partner, Marek Brave, back in 2014. Since then, the duo has also added indie superstar Matt Mayday to their crew.

Rollins has constantly advertised his wrestling academy, and it was even featured on a documentary about his life following his WWE Title run ending knee injury back in 2015. As an avid Crossfit user, Rollins has implemented the workout system in his school at no extra cost.

Rollins has set up a pretty solid life outside of the WWE for whenever his career is over, as he'll have a great school to work from. However, it looks like the former WWE Champion has set his eyes on another business venture.

The heart of the matter

Seth Rollins revealed on Instagram today that he'll be partnering with 392 Caffe, a coffee shop in St. Clinton, Iowa. Rollins revealed that the new shop, 392 DPort, will be opening soon in Davenport, Iowa. Rollins also stated that the coffee shop will be directly associated with the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy.

What's next?

It's pretty impressive to see the Architect opening up another business. Seth Rollins is proving to be an avid businessman outside of the WWE, and if this new endeavour is successful, we could see him tackle something else in the future.

392 DPort will open shop in early 2019. If you're in the area, give it a shot!

Greg Bush
ANALYST
Greg is an avid sports fan and has been with Sportskeeda for over a year now. While Greg mainly focuses on WWE's Cruiserweight division, he has followed professional wrestling since he was a child. Greg is a member of the Under The Ring Podcast, where he and four others go over the weekly news and rumors. Discussions can get heated and very opinionated. If you would like to keep up with him outside of Sportskeeda, you can follow him @Undertheringpod on Twitter.
