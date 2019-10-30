WWE News: Seth Rollins opens up on 'fickle' fans booing him

After starting 2019 as one of the biggest fan favourites in WWE, Seth Rollins has received more boos than cheers during his recent Universal Championship rivalry with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

This was highlighted at Hell in a Cell, where the crowd continued to boo as Rollins connected with 11 stomps on Wyatt before the referee unexpectedly brought a stop to the match after the Universal Champion struck his opponent with a sledgehammer.

Speaking on the first episode of Corey Graves’ new WWE podcast After The Bell, Rollins was reminded that he used to be an “internet darling” when he competed as Tyler Black during his pre-WWE days in Ring of Honor.

The former Shield member answered by saying he was still considered somewhat of an “internet darling” six months ago, and he does not know why WWE’s “fickle” audience now decides to boo him.

“They’re the same people that are panning Hell in a Cell and talking about how Seth Rollins is not cool. They’re the same people that were clambering for me to be the guy to face Brock Lesnar going into WrestleMania, so I don’t know what changed, except for I became the person that they wanted me to be and then they hated me for it. It’s a very fickle audience. It is what it is.”

Rollins went on to say that it feels “awful” to compete at a high level in WWE and still have fans boo him, adding that another babyface Superstar will likely have to receive the same crowd reactions in the future.

“Look in recent memory, Roman Reigns had to deal with the same c**p. John Cena had to deal with the same c**p. It’s not like this is anything new. I won’t be the last. Just wait until the next flavour of ice cream gets boring to that audience. They’re going to do the same thing to them, so it is what it is.”

The Universal Champion added that he is “not shocked” that fans have seemingly turned against him, but admitted “it doesn’t sting any less” when he hears audiences reacting negatively towards him.

What’s next for Seth Rollins?

Seth Rollins will put the Universal Championship on the line against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at Crown Jewel on October 31.

After the previous meeting between the two men ended with an unpopular outcome, WWE has announced that the rematch will be a Falls Count Anywhere match, with the additional stipulation that it “cannot be stopped for any reason”.

