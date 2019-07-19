WWE News: Seth Rollins opines on why fans hate WWE

Seth Rollins

What's the story?

Former Universal Champion Seth Rollins recently spoke to Yahoo Sports and one of the subjects that came up was whether or not he thought it was 'cool' for people to hate WWE. Rollins, who took some flak recently for going too far whilst defending WWE in a Twitter argument with NJPW star Will Ospreay, seemed to suggest that haters were inevitable.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins lost the Universal Championship at Extreme Rules after successfully defending it in a mixed tag-team match alongside his real-life and on-screen girlfriend Becky Lynch against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans. This was because Brock Lesnar cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

Previously to this, Rollins seems to have stepped up as a locker room leader taking many opportunities to hype up the company on social media. However, he might've got a bit overzealous as this led the aforementioned conflict with Ospreay which ended with Rollins apologizing for his behavior.

After a few days to sit on it, I’d like to apologize to @WillOspreay for the tweet I sent his way about comparing bank accounts. It was dumb of me & not in line with my values. The moment I pressed the send button I knew it was trash, but I’m too stubborn for my own good. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 2, 2019

The heart of the matter

When asked about it being 'cool' to hate WWE by Yahoo Sports, Rollins responded by comparing WWE to some of America's biggest sporting teams and indicated that it was the 'easy' thing for people to do.

"We're the New York Yankees. It's easy to hate the New England Patriots. We're those teams, we're the dynasty. It's easy to hate us, but we're still the most popular company in the world at what we do."

Rollins added:

"We're so far beyond being a wrestling company that it's very easy to point the finger and hate on us. That's the cool thing to do, it makes perfect sense to me, it's how it's always been in sports and entertainment, you always hate the big guy. It's fine, I'm not upset about it at all.

A clearly passionate Rollins then took the opportunity to reiterate how, despite some people's opinions, that everyone in WWE is working extremely hard:

"I just want people to understand and appreciate the things we go through and the fact that we're always trying to do our best. Nobody is taking it easy, nobody is just getting by. Everybody from top to bottom, every department in the entire company is putting in as much work as they possibly can to make this the best."

What's next?

Rollins will have the opportunity to regain his Universal Title at SummerSlam against Brock Lesnar, but it's clear that regardless of what happens he will passionately defend WWE. What do you guys think? Is it easy to hate WWE or is some of the criticism genuine?