WWE News: Seth Rollins possibly injured after gruesome Brock Lesnar assault

Brock Lesnar decimated Seth Rollins

What's the story?

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins was scheduled to face Dolph Ziggler. However, this week, one person who was not scheduled to appear was the WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

Unfortunately for Rollins, Lesnar did not care about schedules or his match.

During Rollins' match with Ziggler, Lesnar made his way down to the ring accompanied by Paul Heyman and launched a vicious assault on Rollins.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins is supposed to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam. Lesnar took the title from Rollins after cashing-in the Money in the Bank briefcase at Extreme Rules.

Rollins was able to earn his challenger's spot, but he may now be regretting it.

The heart of the matter

While the assault started off typically, like most Lesnar attacks, things quickly took a gruesome and vicious turn. Seth Rollins did not stand a chance as he was already tired after his match with Ziggler.

Lesnar used a steel chair and hit Rollins with shots on his body to subdue him. He then hit him with an F-5 on an outside ring post. Things only got worse for Rollins as the attack continued to develop.

You never know when @HeymanHustle's client will make his presence felt, and a STORM just rolled through Little Rock!#RAW @BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/LHNP4MZF8j — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 30, 2019

After setting up a steel chair in the middle of the ring, he hit an F-5 on Rollins through the chair. It looked horrible and things appeared to be even worse soon enough, as Rollins was shown bleeding out of his mouth to the groans of the WWE Universe.

Paul Heyman had to restrict Lesnar and looked actually worried as he told The Beast to back off. Rollins was helped to the back into an ambulance, but Lesnar was not done with him. Rollins was groaning in pain and coughing up blood as Lesnar came backstage and dragged him out of the ambulance.

He then hit him with an F-5 on the metal stretcher.

He left Rollins gasping for breath as medical personnel attended to him.

What's next?

While this could be a storyline injury, the assault, and the entire segment was vicious. It did not feel like an ordinary assault segment and certainly had a more gruesome edge to it. What's next for Seth Rollins is anybody's guess. At this rate, he might not be able to make it to SummerSlam.