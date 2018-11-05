×
WWE News: Seth Rollins Provides A Roman Reigns Health Update

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
3.90K   //    05 Nov 2018, 09:46 IST

Seth Rollins spoke up about his Shield Brother
Seth Rollins spoke up about his Shield Brother

What's the story?

We all saw Roman Reigns break character and announce to the world that he'd been battling leukemia for eleven years now. We knew that Reigns would be in for the fight of his life, going forward.

And now Seth Rollins has broken his silence about Reigns' condition in an interview with alarabiya.net. I'd like to thank NoDQ for the heads up and quote.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship from Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam this year. While it did seem like WWE had big plans for him, his sudden illness threw everything awry.

The whole locker room paid tribute to Reigns and wished him all the best in his fight against cancer. Rollins appeared especially emotional when The Shield did their trademark pose on the ramp, following Roman Reigns' announcement. While Reigns isn't the best-liked superstar, almost every fan wished him well in his fight against leukemia.

The heart of the matter

Seth Rollins spoke about just how strong Roman Reigns is. He confirmed that Reigns is in a good place, physically and mentally:

It threw everything up in the air. It’s hard to go a day without thinking about him and how he’s doing and hoping he’s doing alright. I’m fighting the urge to check in on him like a brother every two hours, but he’s a strong dude, and I know that he’s in a good place mentally as well as physically.

Rollins admitted that the past few weeks have been an emotional roller-coaster. But he went on to admit that The Big Dog was doing well now:

He’s in good health for the most part. I think he’s going to be able to fight this thing pretty strong. We’re just getting through it while we can. Obviously it’s going to be easier as time goes on, but certainly, the last couple weeks have been, and last week especially, have been a roller-coaster of emotions. Lots of ups and downs.

What's next?

Reigns is in for the fight of his life. But he is a fighter, and we know that he'll avail the best when it comes to treatment. Let's hope for a speedy recovery very soon.

Send your best wishes to Reigns in the comments.

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
