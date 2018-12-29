WWE News: Seth Rollins provides an update on Roman Reigns' condition

Brandon Ewing FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.77K // 29 Dec 2018, 08:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

What's the story

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins provides an update on Roman Reigns, where he talks about the "Big Dog" spending time with his loved ones over the holiday's and his health.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns announced in early November that he was diagnosed with Leukemia, a disease he had fought and defeated into remission many years ago. The painful announcement rocked the WWE Universe to its core, bringing fans, doubters, fellow WWE Superstars, friends and those who respected Roman Reigns to tears. Reigns vacated the WWE Universal Championship on this night, before sharing one last huddle with his brothers, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. Little did Roman realize, this would be the last time we would see The Shield united, as later on in the show, Dean would turn his back on Seth Rollins by attacking Rollins after their match and dropping him with the Dirty Deeds. Seth and Dean would embark on a very interesting and bizarre feud, culminating with Seth dropping the WWE Intercontinental Championship to Dean at WWE TLC.

The heart of the matter

During an interview with Fox 2 Detroit, originally reported by Fightful.com, Seth Rollins was asked about Roman's health and released the following statement:

"Roman’s doing great -- obviously spent the holiday home with his family, and he’s doing really good. He’s in a good position. He’s primed to make a comeback hopefully sometime sooner rather than later but at the end of the day he’s just focused on getting healthy right now but I will say he’s doing good."

If the quote in this article is used, please credit FOX 2 Detroit with an H/T to Fightful for the transcription.

To add to the report, about a week ago a fan was spotted taking a picture with Roman Reigns. From the looks of the picture and how the fan responded, Roman seems to be in good spirits in spite of his ongoing battle.

What's next

Seth Rollins will most likely be competing in the 2019 Royal Rumble match on January 27th. Roman Reigns' return is yet to be determined, but most have speculated that it will happen sooner rather than later in 2019.

As always stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all your latest wrestling news and results!

Advertisement