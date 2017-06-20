WWE News: Seth Rollins receives stitches after his segment on RAW

Rollins needed medical attention after his segment with Bray Wyatt.

by Prityush Haldar News 20 Jun 2017, 13:39 IST

Seth Rollins was celebrating with the WWE Universe at the Ford Center when Bray Wyatt interrupted him

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins needed three stitches on his face after his segment with Bray Wyatt. Rollins jumped off the top rope during his segment with Wyatt and cut his face. WWE released a video on their YouTube channel which shows the medical team attending to Rollins.

In case you didn’t know...

Seth literally became the face of the company when he was announced as the cover athlete for WWE’s new video game 2K18. The appearance on the 2K18 cover pits Seth in an elite club of WWE Superstars that includes John Cena, Stone Cold, The Rock, and Brock Lesnar.

Seth was discussing the good news with the WWE Universe about the news when Bray Wyatt interrupted him.

The heart of the matter

The Reaper of Souls called out Seth for being a man of the people. Seth dismissed Bray as a false prophet and a coward. The Eater of Worlds then marched to the Ring for a confrontation and Seth jumped over the top rope and onto Wyatt, laying him out before making his exit.

Seth received the injury when he swooped down on Bray, off the top rope. Rollins took to Twitter to address the minor injury with an image and a caption titled, “I don’t want to die without any scars.”

I don't want to die without any scars. pic.twitter.com/seQujWR813 — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 20, 2017

What’s next?

Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt are on the collision course for an epic encounter at the first-ever WWE Great Balls of Fire PPV. The PPV will emanate from Dallas, TX and will be streaming live on the WWE Network on July 9.

Author's take

The Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt feud is picking up the pace as the WWE Universe moves toward the Great Balls of Fire PPV. The two men are excellent in the ring and in their mic work. Theirs is a compelling angle that was bland at first but is gaining momentum due to the sheer animosity between the two men.

