WWE News: Seth Rollins returns to social media after a weekend long absence

Seth Rollins made his return to Twitter last night

Seth Rollins takes on Rey Mysterio in a match for the Universal Championship on tonight's Season Premiere of WWE Raw, in what is being advertised as a first time dream match between the two stars. Rollins himself has been vocal about the fact that he sees this as a match he has waited for his entire life.

Rollins posted about the match on Twitter on Thursday before he was then trolled by Sasha Banks, who wrote the same thing about her upcoming match with Alexa Bliss. This lead to an interesting exchange between the pair, which forced Rollins to deactivate his account all weekend.

Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch are set to collide at Hell in a Cell on Sunday night. Since Rollins and Lynch are known to be in a relationship, this was thought to have been Banks' way of playing mind games ahead of the match and many believe that Rollins took it too far.

Twitter return

Rumors had suggested that Rollins was in hot water for his comments, which obviously belittled Banks. However, he's been able to return to Social Media ahead of Raw tonight and he decided to mark the return by Tweeting something that he has become known for.

Rollins often Tweets about how much he hates football but last night he decided to change it up a little bit by Tweeting his love of the game last night.

I love football. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) September 29, 2019

It is unknown as to whether or not this will be mentioned on Raw tonight as the build-up to Hell in a Cell continues tonight, but at least Rollins is back on Social Media. Now he can continue to share his thoughts ahead of one of the biggest matches of his career.

Do you think this was a storyline? Have your say in the comments section below.

