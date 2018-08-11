WWE News: Seth Rollins reveals how Dean Ambrose's injury helped his career

Rollins and Ambrose are former Tag Team Champions

What's the story?

Seth Rollins has had a fantastic 2018, winning Tag Team Championships, the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania, besides also having survived as part of a gauntlet match for more than an hour on RAW.

Nevertheless, the question arises as to whether it was Dean Ambrose's injury that began Rollins' incredible push. "The Architect" addressed the same in a recent interview.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose are former WWE Raw Tag Team Champions and were still on the same page when Ambrose was forced on the sidelines back in December following a triceps injury.

There are rumors that Ambrose and Rollins were supposed to clash at WrestleMania if he hadn't been injured, and this was later the storyline added to the team of Rollins and Jason Jordan.

Of course, Jordan was then injured and Rollins was instead added to the Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 34.

The heart of the matter

Rollins has had a fantastic year, even though it's come at the cost of a number of injuries around him and in a recent interview with The South China Morning Post as part of his media tour of the South East he opened up about how Ambrose's injury helped boost his career this year.

"Not that I would wish injury on Ambrose at all, but that was something that lit a fire underneath me," he said via WrestlingInc "It's definitely been a blessing in disguise for my singles career."

Rollins also talked about his accomplishments this year and the fact that only AJ Styles could compare to his achievements.

"Yeah, it's been a really good year for me. Honestly, you look at my body of work from SummerSlam last year to SummerSlam this year – I really don't think there's anybody on the main roster, aside from an AJ Styles give or take, that can compare with what I've done. From winning the tag team titles, to winning the Intercontinental title at Mania, to the gauntlet match performance on Raw, to some of the matches I've been a part of the last six months, nobody can hold a candle to what I've done in the ring. I definitely feel I'm back on top for sure."

What's next?

Dean Ambrose is expected to return to WWE in the coming weeks and could even play his part in Rollins match against Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam.

Do you think Ambrose's injury has boosted Rollins' career? Have your say in the comments section below...