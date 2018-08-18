WWE News: Seth Rollins reveals how he felt when Kurt Angle and Triple H joined The Shield

Seth Rollins spoke to WrestlingInc.com about a variety of topics including the fans at Extreme Rules, him being the marquee guy and the last run of The Shield which seemed to be plagued.

The Shield made it's debut in 2013 and took the WWE by storm. The faction came to an end when Seth Rollins turned on his Shield Brothers Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns to join Triple H and Randy Orton as a part of The Authority.

The trio made a return as a team in 2017, although it was gravely shortlived due to health issues and injuries.

Due to suffering mumps, Roman Reigns was replaced by Kurt Angle in their return match at TLC and even Triple H filled-in for him at a house show.

"The timing was right but obviously there was just so many issues that inhibited it being as great as it could have been," Rollins said. "Although it did allow us to do some really weird stuff, you know? Like seeing Kurt Angle and Triple H in Shield vests which is insane to me. To see that is funny and cool at the same time.

"But, yeah I mean obviously the Dean Ambrose injury, Roman had some health issues during the process as well. It became just too much to overcome and there's nothing you can really do about it. That's just the nature of the business -- the nature of life really -- so we made adjustments and moved on.

Seth Rollins will be facing Dolph Ziggler for the IC Championship at Summerslam and will have his recently returned Shield teammate Dean Ambrose in his corner.

