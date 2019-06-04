WWE News: Seth Rollins reveals the match that changed his WWE career

What's the story?

Seth Rollins is the current Universal champion, the top dog of WWE, currently, but his journey has been a difficult one so far.

In a recent interview, Rollins revealed the match that changed his WWE career.

In case you didn't know...

Rollins won the Universal title from Brock Lesnar earlier this year at WrestleMania 35 - his first Universal title reign.

The Beast Slayer is set to face off against Baron Corbin at Super ShowDown, with Lesnar teasing a possible cash-in of his Money in the Bank contract at the Saudi Arabia PPV, this Friday.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Fight Club podcast, Rollins said that his match with Triple H at WrestleMania 33 the match that changed his WWE career. He revealed that the match against Lesnar at 'Mania 35 could rank up there in a few years time.

“Well, we’re coming pretty fresh off the slaying of The Beast. I will say, coming back off of a devastating knee injury, to get into the ring with Triple H, one of the greatest of all-time at WrestleMania and beat him at his own game, pretty special, and if you look at where things went for me later that year especially leading into the following year, that was a bit of a catapult to get me back where I was before the knee injury so, like I said, we’re pretty fresh off the Brock Lesnar match and who knows where that’s gonna place me career-wise.

"Obviously I’m kinda standing alone at the top of the podium at the moment but like you said, you have to look back at it in retrospect and really figure out which one was more important but certainly, I think I could not have been the Beast Slayer had I not been the Kingslayer first so, more important than anything, I would say that victory over Triple H was really what catapulted me into the next phase of my career," said Rollins. (H/T Fightful)

What's next?

Super ShowDown takes place this Friday, June 7, 2019.