WWE News: Seth Rollins reveals what he really thinks of Brock Lesnar

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST News 23 // 05 May 2019, 09:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins finally reveals all on Brock Lesnar.

What's the story?

Seth Rollins won The Universal championship at WrestleMania 35 by defeating Brock Lesnar with three vicious curb stomps into the canvas. Not only did the title change mark a seismic shift in The WWE landscape, but also served as a promise to the fans that things will be different now.

Beyond all that, it marked the first time that a smaller competitor had beaten Brock Lesnar in quite a while, which was also a pretty monumental feat to watch play out live. With that being said, however, Rollins did a conference call earlier this week and described what it was like to go on one with The Beast and what he is like backstage.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar has been WWE's top guy for quite a few years now and while the company tried to sell fans on Roman Reigns during that time, they ultimately didn't take the bait.

This left WWE will no other option, but to keep the title on Lesnar for the foreseeable future and pay him absorbent amounts of money for his time.

Of course, The WWE Universe became extremely tired of this rather quickly and have been begging for change throughout Lesnar's reign as champion. WWE finally relented at WrestleMania 35 and made Rollins their new champion, but the move was still a long time coming for The WWE Universe.

The heart of the matter

During the conference call, Seth Rollins did with reporters, he was asked about his time working with Brock Lesnar and what The Beast Incarnate was like backstage. Interestingly enough, Rollins didn't hold back when letting people know what he thought of Lesnar and it's pretty much what you would expect.

“Brock’s an interesting cat, man." Rollins said when asked about working with Brock Lesnar in the months leading up to WrestleMania 35.

“He’s a moody dude that goes with the flow on how he’s feeling and at the end of the day, obviously going into this match with him, I’d heard a ton of horror stories and wasn’t really sure what to expect."

What's next?

Seth Rollins is set to take on AJ Styles at the upcoming Money In The Bank PPV and is being touted as many as a dream match.

Advertisement

Where things go from there is anyone's guess and will depend on whether WWE wants to end Rollins' reign so abruptly or not, but maybe Lesnar could end up playing a role as well.

Think about it! Lesnar already announced his retirement from UFC earlier this month and having The Beast Incarnate at one of the smaller PPVs would be a great way to increase revenue.