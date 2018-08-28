WWE News: Seth Rollins reveals when he found out about his WrestleMania 31 cash-in

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.31K // 28 Aug 2018, 02:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Heist of the Century

What's the story?

Money in the Bank cash-ins are always iconic, but if there's one particular cash-in that stands out head and shoulders above the rest, then it has to be Seth Rollins' triumphant World Championship win at WrestleMania 31.

While recently speaking with News.com.au, Rollins opened up on his cash-in and revealed when he actually the time-period when he was actually told about the cash-in.

In case you didn't know...

At WrestleMania 31, 'The Architect' Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase during the WWE World Championship main event between Roman Reigns and then-champion Brock Lesnar, eventually making the contest a Triple Threat Match.

Rollins subsequently went on to win his first WWE World Heavyweight Title when he pinned Roman Reigns and successfully completed his cash-in.

The heart of the matter

During his interview with News.com.au, Seth Rollins claimed that he apparently didn't know about his inclusion in the main event of WrestleMania 31, up until we were halfway through the main event of the show. (H/T: SEScoops)

“I didn’t know for sure until the middle of the show (it was happening), I had a match with Randy Orton early in the day and then I was sequestered backstage and informed that would be the plan at the end of the night. It honestly was a very last-minute thing.”

In addition, Rollins also noted that during the time of his cash-in, WrestleMania 31 already had exceeded its runtime and prior to Rollins' eventual cash-in, he seemingly thought that plans might as well change once again at the very last minute.

What's next?

Seth Rollins is currently in his second reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion and following the reunion of The Shield last week on Raw, Rollins will now look to once again wreak havoc on the red brand alongside his fellow brethren Dean Ambrose and new WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.