WWE News: Seth Rollins reveals when WWE could end the "Wild Card" rule

The Man's man.

What's the story?

The Wild Card rule has shaken things up quite a bit, and not necessarily in a good way. Seth Rollins himself has been critical about it quite a bit but did mention that he believes the Wild Card rule will end once SmackDown officially moves to FOX.

Read on to see what he said regarding the Wild Card rule and why he doesn't appear on SmackDown Live in an interview with Newsweek.

In case you didn't know...

Vince McMahon introduced the Wild Card rule in mid-April soon after the Superstar Shake-Up. The idea was that four Superstars of the opposite brand could appear on the 'rival' show, and WWE quickly forgot that number and the brand split itself has essentially been done away with.

Fans have obviously been critical about the Wild Card rule, primarily because the brand split has proven to result in a much better product and generally better utilization of Superstars. Unfortunately, we now have RAW Superstars constantly challenging for SmackDown titles and sometimes vice-versa.

Seth Rollins has been one of the few Superstars to practically never jump brands since the Wild Card rule was introduced.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Newsweek, Seth Rollins was critical about the Wild Card rule, stating that it "muddled things up a bit" and was not a fan of it. He did state his optimism on the brand split properly returning, however, stating that he believes the Wild Card rule will tighten up once the FOX move happens:

"I think once you see the move to Fox it's really going to tighten down as far as best Wild Card options and stuff like. It's really cool to see things come together now and get these cool match ups you might not get in October or November."

He even revealed why he never wrestles on SmackDown

RAW is my gig, man. SmackDown is fine, they have two hours. There are people on that show that need TV time. They have so many guys backstage that are starving to get the opportunity right now or they're just sliding in on backstage vignettes or what have you. I'm not going to go over on their and take over segments every single week. They don't need it they have a wealth of talent over there. Besides, I don't want to deal with Shane McMahon more than I have to.

What's next?

Seth Rollins looks to regain the Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2019 as he takes on Brock Lesnar in a WrestleMania 35 rematch.