WWE News: Seth Rollins rips into Brock Lesnar and wants him to leave WWE

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
755   //    07 Apr 2019, 11:41 IST

Seth Rollins lays down the law ahead of Mania
Seth Rollins lays down the law ahead of Mania

What's the story?

Seth Rollins spoke to TMZ ahead of WrestleMania 35 and didn't mince words regarding Brock Lesnar, his opponent at WWE WrestleMania.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins won the 2019 men's Royal Rumble match to earn a shot at the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

Seth Rollins spoke to TMZ ahead of WrestleMania 35 and the Architect didn't hold anything back. He ripped into Lesnar for his selfishness and reiterated that Brock Lesnar was bad for the pro wrestling industry:

"I call him that because he is, because he's not in it for anybody but himself. Brock Lesnar, he will tell you to your face that he is in this industry, he's in any industry for himself to make his own money. That's not what I'm about.
I'm about giving back to the business I love, that has given me so much. It's very self-explanatory. He kills industries because he doesn't care about anybody but himself."

Rollins was also asked if would say that to 'The Beast' inside the ring and Rollins revealed that most of the locker room was sick of Lesnar and wanted him gone:

"I'd go right up to his face and tell him. I told him on Monday, 'Nobody wants you here, man' and everybody's sick of you."

Rollins admitted that Despite Lesnar being a box office attraction, he did more harm than good:

"Here's the thing. He's a box-office attraction and everybody knows that. The problem is, he knows that as well and takes full advantage of it every step of the way and he doesn't contribute to the locker room, he doesn't give anything back."
What's next?

Brock Lesnar will be defending the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35 in less than 24 hours against Seth Rollins.

