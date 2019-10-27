WWE News: Seth Rollins says he is ready to tear apart Monday Night Raw opponent

Seth Rollins

Raw heads to St. Louis

The WWE heads to St. Louis for the final time this year this Monday. The Raw Superstars will look to build up their last bit of momentum before heading off to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on 31 October.

On WWE Backstage, we learned about two matches taking place on Raw, featuring a champion vs champion bout and a Falls Count Anywhere match.

First, Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch will battle one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Kairi Sane, in singles competition. Sane and Asuka already have a pinfall victory over Lynch after they defeated The Man and Charlotte Flair in a tag team match a few weeks ago. This week, Lynch would hope to get some much-needed revenge.

The Man's Man will also be in action, as he'll face off against Erick Rowan in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Rowan called out the champion, hoping to prove himself as a dominant force after being drafted to Raw.

Seth Rollins steps up to the plate

The Architect isn't afraid of Big Red, it seems. Seth Rollins retweeted the announcement, claiming that he'd "drag Red around by his beard all over St. Louis."

Can’t wait to drag Red around by his beard all over STL!! https://t.co/YLRlAauy1L — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) October 26, 2019

Seth Rollins is set to defend the Universal Championship against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at Crown Jewel on 31 October. We can assume that The Fiend will be trying to get into the mind of his opponent, and will more than likely attack Rollins either during or after the match.

With the former Wyatt Family member Rowan taking on the champion on Raw, one has to wonder if we'll see them work together. Or...will he save Rollins so he can tear him apart at Crown Jewel?

