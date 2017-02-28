WWE News: Seth Rollins says he will see Triple H at WrestleMania

Are we a step closer to seeing The Game vs. The Architect at 'Mania?

Seth Rollins will be fighting Triple H at the Grandest Stage of Them All

What’s the story?

Seth Rollins returned to Monday Night Raw for the first time since he reinjured his knee after being assaulted by Samoa Joe the Raw after Royal Rumble. He initially said that he probably wouldn’t be cleared for WrestleMania, but would change his claim, following an altercation with Triple H and declared he would fight his former mentor on April 2nd.

This all but confirms the match between Triple H and Rollins for WrestleMania and also inform fans that Rollins injury, while real, was being played up for storyline purposes.

In case you didn’t know...

The injury that Rollins sustained on the Raw after WrestleMania was another torn MCL with an approximated recovery time of six to eight weeks. The injury occurred when Joe locked in the Coquina Clutch on Rollins.

Rollins suffered his initial knee injury in 2015 when he tore his ACL, MCL and medial meniscus at a house show weeks before Survivor Series. He had to relinquish the WWE Championship and would not return to the ring until the 2016 Money in the Bank pay-per-view where he defeated Roman Reigns to become a two-Time WWE Champion.

Rollins vs. Triple H was a match that was in the works for WrestleMania 32, but the injury would push it back to this year’s WrestleMania. If Rollins wasn’t cleared for WrestleMania, rumoured alternative opponents for Triple H were Samoa Joe and Shane McMahon.

The heart of the matter

Tonight’s segment almost confirms another match on the WrestleMania card and will likely lead to more and more segments between The Cerebral Assassin and The Architect in order to make up for the buildup they missed this past month.

This is one of the matches fans have been hoping to see ever since Rollins joined the Authority two years ago and now the fans will get what they hoped for.

What’s next?

The WWE is less than a month away from WrestleMania, so there’s nothing to do now except watch as the WWE builds to its biggest show of the year and builds up one of the biggest matches on the card.

Another thing to look out for is whether this match will be a regular singles match. This rivalry has the making of a blood feud, so this could be a No Holds Barred Match or even a Hell in a Cell match if the WWE wants to go the extra mile.

Sportskeeda’s take

Tonight’s news is great for the WrestleMania card as many fans can now be happy that one of the matches they were looking forward to seeing this WrestleMania is closer to occurring.

Many fans have been disappointed with some of the other rumoured matches like those between Reigns and The Undertaker as well as John Cena’s mixed tag with Nikki Bella. Hopefully, this segment on Raw means that this match will take place and that gives the fans something to celebrate.

