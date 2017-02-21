WWE News: Seth Rollins sends cryptic message to Triple H

21 Feb 2017

What could Seth Rollins’ message to Triple H mean?

What's the story?

Seth Rollins has updated his Instagram with a cryptic message to his former mentor, Triple H. Check it out below:

"You know how they say you only hurt the ones you love? Well, it works both ways." A post shared by Seth Rollins (@wwerollins) on Feb 20, 2017 at 6:41am PST





As you all may know, Seth Rollins is the former protege of Triple H. The Game helped Rollins to win, and keep hold of the WWE Championship, before Rollins had to relinquish the title after suffering a knee injury during a live event. When Rollins made his return to WWE, Triple H helped Kevin Owens defeat Rollins to win the WWE Universal Championship.

Rollins was naturally outraged by it and has ever since spent months calling out Triple H, even turning up at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio in an hijack attempt. Triple H then turned up on RAW and called out Rollins, only for Rollins to be attacked by the debuting Samoa Joe. During the attack, Rollins injured his knee and is currently out undergoing rehab, with the potential of him missing out on a big match with Triple H at WrestleMania looming large.

The heart of the matter

In his latest post on Instagram, Rollins uses the line, "You know how they say you only hurt the ones you love? Well, it works both ways.” Rollins is obviously still enraged by the whole situation and may be looking to get his revenge before the potential match at WrestleMania.

Triple H got his hitman to attack Rollins and it seems The Architect would be aching get some payback. If Rollins is set to miss his second consecutive WrestleMania, then maybe he could end up doing something to make sure both Samoa Joe and Triple H miss it as well.

What’s next?

As the latest episode of Monday Night Raw is just a few hours away, there’s a small chance that we could see Rollins make an unexpected appearance and attack either Triple H or Samoa Joe. Though, it may not happen as he’s in Birmingham to tend to his injured knee.

If not this could be a great way of keeping the feud going in the run up to WrestleMania, leaving fans guessing whether Rollins will make it back in time for a big showdown at WrestleMania.

SportsKeeda’s Take

Seth Rollins is a massive babyface star for the WWE. His potential match with Triple H could be one of the hottest matches at the show of shows, but the potential of him being absent for it is quite evident.

If Rollins is set to miss the biggest show of the year, he will want to do whatever he can to get some form of retribution for the attack which took him out of action. He could turn up on Raw somewhere down the line to take out Joe, before turning his attention to Triple H. That would be the best way to keep Rollins looking strong heading further into WrestleMania season.