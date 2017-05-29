WWE News: Seth Rollins shares the story of his first meeting with Dean Ambrose

In the preview of his upcoming DVD, Seth Rollins was seen sharing an interesting story about Dean Ambrose.

Rollins and Ambrose have a rich history

What’s the story?

In the preview of his upcoming DVD titled Seth Rollins: Building The Architect, Rollins shares the story of his first meeting with Dean Ambrose. The preview of the DVD was posted on the WWE Network recently.

In case you didn’t know...

Before making an impact on the main roster as part of Shield, Ambrose and Rollins had crossed paths in Florida Championship Wrestling. Their feud happened back in 2011 when FCW was a developmental territory for the WWE.

Ambrose and Rollins’ first match in FCW came in the form of a 15-minute Iron Man Match which ended in a draw. Both men wrestled in a 20-minute Ironman match next which had the same result. Rollins then went on to win the third iron man match via sudden death rules.

The heart of the matter

During the preview, Seth Rollins is seen talking about his relationship with Dean Ambrose and the chemistry that they had.

He also shared the funny story of how he met Ambrose for the first time as you can read below.

“First time I met Dean Ambrose was in a small town, somewhere in the middle of Illinois… He was drinking a beer in the back of a moving truck before an independent show around there”

What’s next?

WWE is likely to release more footage from the DVD in an effort to promote it. WWE’s decision to release a preview highlighting the relationship between Ambrose and Rollins is interesting. From what we saw in the preview, the DVD is likely to give us an in-depth look at the career and personal life of the Architect.

Author’s take

Such stories are bound to evoke interest among the fans. It manages to plant seeds of curiosity about what to expect from the DVD. Releasing such a preview is a great marketing technique from WWE and it is likely to help them get a positive reaction on the longer run.

