WWE News: Seth Rollins shares why his matches have been taken for granted by the fans

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 260 // 10 Apr 2019, 07:43 IST

Rollins with the Universal Title

What's the story?

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins spoke to Sports Illustrated before his match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35.

Rollins stated that he has been having great matches on a consistent basis since the past two years, to the point that fans have taken it for granted.

In case you didn't know. . .

Seth Rollins has been the most popular Superstar on the red brand for a long while now. The pop he received on the night after WrestleMania 34 was one of the loudest ones in recent memory. Rollins is known for consistently delivering inside the squared circle, be it TV bouts or PPV encounters.

Rollins met The Beast in the opening match of WrestleMania 35, for Lesnar's Universal Title. The match was surprisingly a short one, with Rollins finally doing exactly what he had promised to do: slay The Beast and become Universal Champion.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with Sports Illustrated, Rollins talked in depth about the quality of his matches.When asked whether he considered himself the best in the world, Rollins said that there's nobody out there who performs better than him on a consistent basis and against a variety of opponents

I’ve gone out and had great matches the past couple years that people have taken it for granted, to the point where a great match on Monday night doesn’t even get a sneeze because I do it so regularly. I just don’t think there’s anybody else out there that has as many incredible matches, with different opponents and different styles, as I do. I don’t think anybody’s resume’ can speak as loud as mine can, so I have no problem calling myself the best performer in the entire world.

Rollins' comments can't be discounted as he is one of the best performers in WWE at the moment, and is quite possibly the most popular male Superstar in the company.

What's next?

Now that The Beast has been slayed, Rollins is moving forward and it seems like Drew McIntyre will be getting a shot at the title first.



