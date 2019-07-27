WWE News: Seth Rollins slams Brock Lesnar in a new interview

Seth Rollins

What's the story?

Former WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins will get his title rematch against Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam next month. During an interview with The Hindu, in the lead-up to the title match, Rollins stated that kids do not grow idolizing Brock Lesnar.

In case you didn't know...

In a surprise appearance after the main event of WWE Extreme Rules, Brock Lesnar cashed in his Money In The Bank contract and successfully won the WWE Universal Championship.

Despite Seth Rollins retaining his title at the pay-per-view, Lesnar hit the ring after the initial title match and dethroned The Kingslayer as the holder of the richest prize in the company.

The heart of the matter

In a new interview for TheHindu.com, Seth Rollins had harsh words for his SummerSlam opponent Brock Lesnar. Here's what he had to say:

"No kid in the world grows up wanting to be a ‘Brock Lesnar. He might be a great wrestler/ performer, but he doesn’t inspire anyone, doesn’t do anything for the brand or business, and most of all, he’s a terrible champion."

Rollins was also critical of the way Brock Lesnar won the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Extreme Rules, claiming The Beast essentially stole the title.

"I’ve already shown the world I can beat Lesnar when I won the title against him at WrestleMania 35 and I can do it again. After that, at WWE Extreme Rules, Lesnar cashed in his Money in the Bank contract when I’d just emerged from a gruelling [sic] battle to take advantage of me and literally stole the belt back? [... ] Is such a win befitting of a champion?"

What's next?

Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar will meet in the ring at WWE SummerSlam, taking place on August 11th in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. This will be the second time the two lock up for the Universal title, with Rollins previously making quick work of The Beast in the opening match of WrestleMania 35 after employing a low-blow.

