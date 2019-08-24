WWE News: Seth Rollins speaks out about engagement, Becky Lynch replies hilariously

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are engaged!

After Becky Lynch confirmed their engagement yesterday, Seth Rollins has now spoken out about taking the next step in his relationship with Lynch!

The WWE Universal Champion took to Facebook to say that he was "the luckiest man alive".

Becky, though, responded hilariously, playing on her moniker of The Man.

Wait, Becky and Seth are engaged?

Last night, The Man shared an intimate snap of the couple on a beach, confirming that they've taken the next step in their relationship with a ring emoji, and the caption "Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life", tagging the WWE Universal Champion in the post.

Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life. ❤️💍❤️ @wwerollins pic.twitter.com/pfMEyEltGS — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 22, 2019

WWE's top pairing have been their own pairing for a little while now - confirming their relationship at the start of the year.

Lynch opened up about the pair's relationship, discussing how they ended up together.

We’ve been friends for five, maybe six years and we’ve always just gotten along so well. We’ve always been the best of friends. And yeah, we were both single at the same time and one thing led to another… and [we] burned that down with straight fire!

Meanwhile, Rollins has also previously addressed claims that the pair didn't have chemistry in an interview with Tampa Bay Times - something that probably can't be said now!

I think those critics might be a little jealous. I think that’s where a lot of that stems from.

I mean, if I’m a dude and I’m watching television, and I have a crush on Becky Lynch, I’m probably not going to be too fond of the guy who’s dating her either, so I get that.

We have such great chemistry, I think it’s funny that people think we don’t. Either way it amuses me.

