WWE News: Seth Rollins' Status For RAW After Suffering Arm Injury Revealed

Seth Rollins is cleared to compete on RAW

What's the story?

This week on RAW, The Shield was in for a nasty surprise when they returned to the arena after getting arrested earlier in the show. Arriving in a police van, they rushed off to confront the heel trio of Braun Strowman and the RAW Tag Team Champions, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler.

The entire locker room launched an attack on The Shield at this point, which resulted in Seth Rollins being thrown to the side of a police van. The glass shattered resulting in an injury and fans have been wondering if he will be fit to compete on RAW.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins has had quite the year, thus far. He is the current Intercontinental Champion and has taken the title to new heights after the amazing reign of The Miz.

The Shield reunited shortly after SummerSlam, a week after Dean Ambrose returned from injury. They came together to prevent Braun Strowman from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

However, it does seem like Acting General Manager Baron Corbin has got the locker room to unite against the Hounds of Justice.

The heart of the matter

I would like to thank Wrestling Inc. for the update. From the looks of it, Seth Rollins is cleared to compete in the ring owing to him being booked in Live Events in Alabama and Texas, this weekend.

This probably means that his injury was not severe and that he's fit to compete on RAW. It remains to be seen if he will be booked in a match or not, so close to the arm injury. I can only wish him a very speedy recovery.

What's next?

The Shield will obviously look for revenge on the RAW locker room. This could be one of the more exciting episodes in memory. I wonder what WWE has in store for us.

