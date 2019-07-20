WWE News: Seth Rollins & Steve Austin have an interesting exchange on Twitter

Brandon Ewing FOLLOW ANALYST News 898 // 20 Jul 2019, 01:09 IST

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Seth Rollins

What's the story?

If you want to see "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Seth Rollins throwback a few beers at the RAW Reunion, gimme a hell yeah!? We may be seeing just that, as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin will be bringing the beers, a few Stone Cold Stunners and flipping the bird with a host of WWE Legends and Superstars. Austin and Rollins will likely be having a beer bash with the WWE Universe, as the exchange between the two on Twitter has shown.

In case you didn't know...

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin joins a host of WWE Legends and Hall of Famers for a special night, where Superstars of the past and present collide for one night only. RAW Reunion will be a throwback to "Old School RAW" or the "RAW 25th Anniversary" special events we've seen before.

The heart of the matter

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin is ready to go for the RAW Reunion. He has his beers packed up, to which Seth Rollins asked for Austin to save one for him. "The Texas Rattlesnake" happily obliged, promising to save one for Seth Rollins. This is certainly going to be a very interesting RAW Reunion, especially when we have "Stone Cold" Steve Austin in the house.

Save one for your boy! 🍻 — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 19, 2019

What's next?

WWE RAW Reunion will be airing live on the USA Network starting at 8pm (EST) this Monday night. Join "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Seth Rollins, and other WWE Superstars, Legends, and Hall of Famers for this special event.

Would it be a very cool segment to see Austin and Rollins together, throwing back a few cold ones and raising hell with the WWE Universe? Let us know in the comments section below.

