×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Seth Rollins 'surprised' by Jon Moxley's decision to join AEW

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
News
411   //    23 Jul 2019, 16:30 IST

Seth Rollins was allegedly surprised by Dean Ambrose's post-WWE move
Seth Rollins was allegedly surprised by Dean Ambrose's post-WWE move

What's the story?

Seth Rollins recently took part in a conference call for WWE's upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view and one of the questions he was asked was how he felt about Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) going to AEW after leaving WWE. Rollins' response was surprising to say the least.

In case you didn't know...

WWE made a big deal about The Shield's 'Final Chapter' hyping up the last ever match with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose as a team, giving the trio a sit-out interview with Michael Cole and even given Dean Ambrose his own WWE Network Special.

Shortly after leaving WWE Dean Ambrose shocked the wrestling world by appearing at All Elite Wrestling's pay-per-view Double or Nothing and attacking Kenny Omega. Shortly afterwards a newly renamed Jon Moxley also debuted for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The heart of the matter

So how did Seth Rollins feel about Dean Ambrose joining AEW? The former Universal Champion opened up during the SummerSlam conference call and this is what he had to say,

“I was surprised by it for sure. I knew Ambrose needed some time away from WWE but the thing is, he just loves wrestling, he loves the industry, he just wanted some freedom and do his own thing and that happens, you know? And that happens for everybody and I understand his position and why he wanted to go over there and that’s on him. But, now he’s competition, now he’s the one trying to take dinner off my table so good on him”

As you can see, Rollins indicates that he actually didn't know what Moxley's plans were and then goes on to criticise him for 'taking dinner off of his table'.

What's next?

Moxley is currently having a great G1 Tournament in New Japan Pro Wrestling and will battle Kenny Omega at AEW's last pay-per-view before their television tapings star, All Out. Rollins, on the other hand, is set to do battle against 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar once again at WWE's SummerSlam.


Tags:
AEW News & Rumors Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) Seth Rollins
Advertisement
WWE/AEW News: Chris Jericho responds to Seth Rollins' Stomping Grounds promotion
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW Rumors: WWE reportedly had plans for Jon Moxley's return
RELATED STORY
AEW Rumors: Interesting detail about Jon Moxley's AEW contract revealed
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Jon Moxley secretly revealed his move to AEW in his final WWE interview
RELATED STORY
WWE History: Jon Moxley talks about not wanting to become a WWE Superstar
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW News: Chris Jericho welcomes Former WWE World Champion to join AEW
RELATED STORY
Jon Moxley: 5 clear indications which prove that Dean Ambrose is joining AEW
RELATED STORY
5 perfect options for Jon Moxley after WWE
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Top AEW personnel drops big hint AEW signing Jon Moxley
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW News: Kenny Omega claims that WWE never showcased Jon Moxley's speciality
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us