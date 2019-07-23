WWE News: Seth Rollins 'surprised' by Jon Moxley's decision to join AEW

Seth Rollins was allegedly surprised by Dean Ambrose's post-WWE move

Seth Rollins recently took part in a conference call for WWE's upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view and one of the questions he was asked was how he felt about Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) going to AEW after leaving WWE. Rollins' response was surprising to say the least.

WWE made a big deal about The Shield's 'Final Chapter' hyping up the last ever match with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose as a team, giving the trio a sit-out interview with Michael Cole and even given Dean Ambrose his own WWE Network Special.

Shortly after leaving WWE Dean Ambrose shocked the wrestling world by appearing at All Elite Wrestling's pay-per-view Double or Nothing and attacking Kenny Omega. Shortly afterwards a newly renamed Jon Moxley also debuted for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

So how did Seth Rollins feel about Dean Ambrose joining AEW? The former Universal Champion opened up during the SummerSlam conference call and this is what he had to say,

“I was surprised by it for sure. I knew Ambrose needed some time away from WWE but the thing is, he just loves wrestling, he loves the industry, he just wanted some freedom and do his own thing and that happens, you know? And that happens for everybody and I understand his position and why he wanted to go over there and that’s on him. But, now he’s competition, now he’s the one trying to take dinner off my table so good on him”

As you can see, Rollins indicates that he actually didn't know what Moxley's plans were and then goes on to criticise him for 'taking dinner off of his table'.

Moxley is currently having a great G1 Tournament in New Japan Pro Wrestling and will battle Kenny Omega at AEW's last pay-per-view before their television tapings star, All Out. Rollins, on the other hand, is set to do battle against 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar once again at WWE's SummerSlam.