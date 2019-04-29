×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Seth Rollins' surprising reaction to being in the spotlight at all times

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
105   //    29 Apr 2019, 09:18 IST

Rollins with a fan
Rollins with a fan

What's the story?

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins recently took to Twitter and posted a tweet, sharing his views on being in the limelight at all times.

Rollins didn't seem too pleased with being surrounded by cameras all the time.

In case you didn't know...

Rollins is quite possibly the biggest Superstar on the WWE main roster at present. His ascension to the top kicked off at last year's WrestleMania. Rollins won the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat match with The Mizz and Finn Balor at WrestleMania 34, and came out holding the coveted title the next night on Monday Night Raw.

The reaction he got on that night was thunderous. Rollins went on to win the Royal Rumble match earlier this year, and also won the Universal Title in the opening match of WrestleMania 35 by defeating Brock Lesnar. It's no secret that a Superstar of Rollins' stature is always surrounded by the media and phone-equipped fans.


The heart of the matter

Rollins had made it clear in the past that he isn't a fan of getting crowded at all times. He had posted a tweet a long while ago, stating that he didn't like fans crowding around him and demanding autographs.

Now, Rollins has posted a tweet, sharing a "fun fact". The WWE Universal Champion reminded his Twitter followers that there was a time when everyone had a camera on them. It's clear that Rollins is making a reference to the fact that he isn't thrilled with being in the spotlight all the time, with fans and media gathering around him wherever he goes.


What's next?

Rollins is all set to face AJ Styles at the upcoming Money In The Bank PPV.

What are your thoughts on Rollins' tweet? Do you think he makes sense?

Tags:
WWE Raw Brock Lesnar Seth Rollins
Advertisement
WWE News: Seth Rollins' fascinating reaction to facing AJ Styles at Money In The Bank
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Unseen backstage footage of Seth Rollins' priceless reaction to Bray Wyatt's new gimmick
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE RAW takes a hit without Brock Lesnar & Seth Rollins
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins Makes Bold Promise To The WWE Universe During Interview
RELATED STORY
5 Potential feuds for Seth Rollins on WWE Raw
RELATED STORY
Top 3 reasons why Brock Lesnar could face Seth Rollins in WWE's return to Saudi Arabia
RELATED STORY
5 Possible opponents for Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Seth Rollins chose Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Possible Replacements For Seth Rollins In Upcoming Storylines 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: New Superstar to challenge Seth Rollins for Universal Championship
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us