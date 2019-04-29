WWE News: Seth Rollins' surprising reaction to being in the spotlight at all times

Rollins with a fan

What's the story?

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins recently took to Twitter and posted a tweet, sharing his views on being in the limelight at all times.

Rollins didn't seem too pleased with being surrounded by cameras all the time.

In case you didn't know...

Rollins is quite possibly the biggest Superstar on the WWE main roster at present. His ascension to the top kicked off at last year's WrestleMania. Rollins won the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat match with The Mizz and Finn Balor at WrestleMania 34, and came out holding the coveted title the next night on Monday Night Raw.

The reaction he got on that night was thunderous. Rollins went on to win the Royal Rumble match earlier this year, and also won the Universal Title in the opening match of WrestleMania 35 by defeating Brock Lesnar. It's no secret that a Superstar of Rollins' stature is always surrounded by the media and phone-equipped fans.

The heart of the matter

Rollins had made it clear in the past that he isn't a fan of getting crowded at all times. He had posted a tweet a long while ago, stating that he didn't like fans crowding around him and demanding autographs.

Gathering intel on flights. Staking out baggage. Intrusively demanding autographs. That's called stalking. It's not okay. Stop doing it. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 5, 2017

Now, Rollins has posted a tweet, sharing a "fun fact". The WWE Universal Champion reminded his Twitter followers that there was a time when everyone had a camera on them. It's clear that Rollins is making a reference to the fact that he isn't thrilled with being in the spotlight all the time, with fans and media gathering around him wherever he goes.

Did you know: there was once a time when every person on Earth didn’t have a camera on them every second of every day. #funfact — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 28, 2019

What's next?

Rollins is all set to face AJ Styles at the upcoming Money In The Bank PPV.

What are your thoughts on Rollins' tweet? Do you think he makes sense?