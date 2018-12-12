WWE News: Seth Rollins takes a shot at Brock Lesnar for not representing WWE at Live Events

Could Rollins be building towards something with these comments?

What's the story?

Seth Rollins hinted on Monday Night Raw that he wasn't impressed with the way Brock Lesnar is able to hold the company to ransom when it comes to his appearance dates and now the Intercontinental Champion has been able to expand on his thoughts about the current Universal Champion.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar was supposed to leave WWE following Crown Jewel but after Roman Reigns revealed that he was battling a real-life opponent, WWE defaulted to their usual option and gave Lesnar the Universal Championship, a title that he hasn't defended since he won it back in October.

Lesnar has been on a handful of episodes of Raw and has only wrestled at Survivor Series, whilst he hasn't wrestled at a WWE live event in a number of years. Many members of the WWE locker room are said to be annoyed by the way Lesnar was able to negotiate this contract, but Rollins is the only star who has vocalized his feelings.

The heart of the matter

Rollins recently spoke to The hosts of Rock 103.5 in San Diego, where he was able to talk about his feelings towards Brock Lesnar and the fact that he has a part-time contract.

"I understand it, I understand Brock Lesnar. Lesnar's our Universal Champion and he hasn't been on Monday Night RAW in some time," Rollins said via WrestlingInc.

"From my perspective, as a person who's on every show, every week, I'm out on the live events trying to bring people in to see these shows, it's slightly insulting to me that he's our champion and he's the face of our show, and he's not at our live events.

"So people who watch the television shows, now they're not getting the same thing when they come to the live events. So it makes it hard for us, as a team, to sell tickets."

Rollins went on to talk about how his Championship is the one to win on Raw right now.

"I would agree with that, yes. I think the champion makes the championship," Rollins added.

"So what I do is, every week I try to be the champion that the show needs since the one we've got isn't around to be that champion.

"So yes, the Intercontinental Championship is the championship of RAW and has been for the last year because that's about how long Lesnar has been Universal Champion, off and on."

What's next?

Rollins vs Lesnar has been rumored for WrestleMania 35, but as of yet, this is just mere speculation.

