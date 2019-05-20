WWE News: Seth Rollins takes one final dig at AJ Styles, Styles responds

Seth Rollins and AJ Styles will face each other within a few hours

What's the story?

We are now just a few hours away from the highly awaited Universal Championship clash between current champion Seth Rollins and challenger AJ Styles and in the build-up to their match, both men have now taken to social media in order to fire the final shots prior to their clash at Money in the Bank.

In case you didn't know...

This year's Superstar's Shake-Up witnessed the historic draft of former two-time WWE Champion, AJ Styles from SmackDown Live to the red brand of Monday Night Raw. And right after Styles arrival to the brand, 'The Phenomenal One' defeated the likes of Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre in order to earn himself a shot at Seth Rollins' Universal Title.

Rollins himself made history when he captured the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35 in a record time of 2 minutes and 30 seconds when he defeated 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar in the opening match of the evening and that too at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The heart of the matter

Seth Rollins and AJ Styles are two men who are absolutely no strangers to big pay-per-view matches and prior to their clash against each other at Money in the Bank, the two have taken one final dig at each other in the lead up to their Universal Championship match.

Rollins initially tweeted out that he has been waiting for this match for almost 15 years and noted that he hasn't scratched and clawed his way to the top in order to become the second best.

15 years I’ve been waiting for this match with @AJStylesOrg. I haven’t scratched and clawed and put in the work all this time to be second best. Time to stoke the flame. #burnitdown #WWEMITB — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) May 19, 2019

In response, AJ Styles stated that no matter what, 15 years later the outcome of Styles and Rollins' match will be the same after all.

I've grown older, you've become the "top of the mountain." It may be 15 years later, but the result will be the same...and this time, I'm going to leave with the @WWE Universal Champion. #MITB https://t.co/tgJMjh7C5O — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) May 19, 2019

What's next?

Seth Rollins will defend his Universal Championship for the very first time at tonight's Money in the Bank pay-per-view and for his first title defence, 'The Architect' will go head-to-head against 'The Phenomenal One'.