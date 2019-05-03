×
WWE News: Seth Rollins talks about the pressure of being the top guy on RAW

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
34   //    03 May 2019, 08:02 IST

Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins

What's the Story?

During his recent interview with talkSPORT, Seth Rollins shared his feeling about being the top guy on RAW.

In Case You Didn't Know...

Following Roman Reigns' move to Smackdown and Dean Ambrose leaving the company, Seth Rollins is riding solo at the moment as the Universal Champion on Raw.

He wants to convert Monday Night RAW back into "Monday Night Rollins" and is aware that a battle between RAW and SmackDown is coming with the Blue Brand moving to FOX in the Fall.

The Heart of the Matter...

Talking about being the top champion of the Red brand, The Beastslayer feels that there is a lot of pressure being the top guy, but he is looking forward to the challenges as it will be a new experience for him.

 It really is a lot of extra pressure on me to just be the man, be Seth Rollins, be Monday Night Rollins. Kind of put the show on my shoulders and with SmackDown moving to FOX in the fall, it’s going to be a huge deal for them as well so it’s going to be a dog fight between RAW and SmackDown man." Rollins said. "I’m looking forward to the challenge, looking forward to a lot of new competitors and matchups with the Shakeup and everything, so it’s definitely exciting.
The Shield
The Shield

When asked about Dean Ambrose's future plans, Rollins said that he is someone who keeps his cards close to his chest. So, he didn't know what exactly he is going to do now that he has left WWE but guessed that he is either going to wrestle in a different promotion, go to Hollywood to be on the entertainment side of the business, or simply be at home.

He didn’t really have any big plans. It will be cool to see where he ends up or where he takes his talents whether that be to another wrestling promotion or somewhere else in the entertainment field, or, you know, maybe he just wants to sit at home play with his dogs, be with his wife and have a family – who knows? 

What's Next?

Seth Rollins is scheduled to defend his Universal Championship against AJ Styles at Money in the Bank in a 'dream' match.

Tags:
WWE Raw Dean Ambrose Seth Rollins WWE Universal Championship
