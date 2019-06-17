×
WWE News: Seth Rollins talks about Dean Ambrose's last words to him and a future Shield reunion

Anirban Banerjee
OFFICIAL
News
1.32K   //    17 Jun 2019, 21:59 IST

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose
What's the story?

Dean Ambrose might have left WWE to go wrestle in AEW, but there are at least two men on WWE RAW who will miss him. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns were friends with Dean Ambrose from their days in NXT, and over time their bond only grew stronger as the Shield.

With Ambrose having left to go to AEW and the Independent Scene, Roman Reigns is currently entangled in a feud with Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre, while Seth Rollins is looking to protect his Universal Championship from Baron Corbin and Brock Lesnar.

Recently, in an interview with Arabic wrestling website WrestlingAC, Seth Rollins talked about the last words Ambrose told him before leaving WWE and the possibility of a future Shield Reunion.

In case you didn't know...

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins have spent more time together in WWE and NXT than most other wrestlers. The bond between the two, be it while feuding against each other or teaming with each other has been built up for almost a decade.

The heart of the matter

Seth Rollins talked about what Ambrose last said to him.

He also said that he felt that Ambrose and he would be meeting and reuniting in the future, although he can't say for certain when that will be.

"He gave me a big hug and he said, 'I love you brother. It's not goodbye. I'll see you some time.' We are always going to be bonded. I wish him the best. You have not seen the last of us together. I am sure at some point down the road, we are going to be putting the fists together some time. I can't say when, I can't say for sure, but there is a feeling in my gut that we are going to be brothers bonded forever."

At the moment, however, he has to concentrate on WWE Stomping Grounds where Baron Corbin will be looking to win the WWE Universal Championship from him.

What's next?

Currently, Ambrose is in AEW, where he will make his in-ring debut on the 29th of June at AEW: Fyter Fest against Joey Janela. He is also scheduled to face Kenny Omega at ALL OUT.


Tags:
Dean Ambrose ("Jon Moxley") Seth Rollins
