WWE News: Seth Rollins talks about his comment on facing The Rock at Wrestlemania 34

Seth Rollins also spoke about WWE stars commenting on Trump with Linda Mcmahon in his cabinet.

by Roktim Rajpal News 15 Jul 2017, 13:06 IST

Seth Rollins is an integral part of the current WWE roster

What's the story?

WWE superstar Seth Rollins appeared on a recent instalment of Sports Illustrated’s Off The Board podcast and spoke about his desire to work with The Rock at some day down the line. Moreover, he touched upon the issue of WWE stars expressing their opinions on POTUS Donald Trump, even though Linda Mcmahon is a part of his cabinet.

The background

Seth Rollins, a former member of The Shield, is an integral part of the current WWE roster. At Wrestlemania 33, he defeated Triple H in an ‘unsanctioned’ match and added a new dimension to his career.

Thereafter, at Extreme Rules, he took part in a fatal five-way match to determine the No. 1 contender for the WWE Universal title which was won by Samoa Joe. At the recently-held Great Balls of Fire PPV, the ‘Kingslayer’ lost to Bray Wyatt in a match that lasted nearly 12 minutes.

A few days ago, while replying to a fan, Rollins had hinted at a showdown between him and The Rock at Wrestlemania 34 and created a buzz amongst fans.

The heart of the matter

On the latest instalment of Sports Illustrated’s Off The Board podcast, Rollins said that The Rock is an absolute legend and he would love to work with him in some capacity in the long run.

“He's a legend, Hall of Famer, dude who's paved the way for generations of us to be pro wrestlers, so I think it's really cool for me when he comes back and being able to work with him in any capacity,” he added.

On the Trump issue, Rollins said that the WWE management has never really discussed the matter with anyone in public or privately. As such, those who feel like making political statements do so while others stay way.

What’next?

Rollins’ feud with Wyatt will be in the rear-view mirror pretty soon. We can expect to see him begin a feud with his Summerslam opponent in the days to come.

Author's take

A Rollins-Rock match at Wrestlemania will undoubtedly create a buzz in the wrestling world and help ‘The Architect’ continue his rise to superstardom. In other words, it could truly be best for business. Make it happen, WWE!