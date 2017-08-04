WWE News: Seth Rollins talks about how he almost missed WrestleMania 33

Seth Rollins recalls the moment he thought he would be missing WrestleMania.

Seth Rollins could have missed WrestleMania 33

What's the story?

Seth Rollins recently did an interview with Sporting News where he mentioned that he almost missed WrestleMania due to an injury to his knee, which was in bad shape since November 2015. Rollins recalled that the moment he thought his second injury to the knee would keep him from participating in Wrestlemania 33 where he was set to face Triple H in an unsanctioned match.

The Architect also said that there is no clear distinction between heels and babyfaces in the WWE anymore.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins injured his knee in November of 2015 in a match against Kane at a live event in Dublin, Ireland while attempting a Sunset Flip Powerbomb. He required extensive surgery and was out of the ring for almost seven months after having to drop the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Rollins initially returned in May of 2016; later in January of 2017, he injured his knee again in an encounter with Samoa Joe. The Rollins-Joe encounter took place was meant to set up the Rollins vs The Authority feud, which would eventually end in a WrestleMania match between him and Triple H.

The heart of the matter

Seth Rollins recently revealed in an interview with Sporting News that when he sustained the second knee injury in January of this year, he thought that it would again set him back by months and cause him to miss WrestleMania. He said that he went to rehab in Birmingham, thinking that the injury was as serious as the last one but he later realised that he would be able to perform while wearing a knee brace, but not at his full potential.

Rollins also mentioned getting cheered instead of booed as a heel currently:

"Nah, it doesn't feel strange. Sometimes I watch our bad guys, our heels, and see how much fun they're having, being goofballs. Man, I miss that. It's a new challenge, especially in 2017 to be a babyface in professional wrestling. I'm trying my damnedest and, hopefully, we'll keep moving forward and keep things going in the right direction."

On the topic of fans distinguishing between heels and faces in WWE, Rollins said:

"You could certainly make the argument that there's a lot more grey area when it comes to that than there ever has been. Our audience is always changing. The easier and more readily that information is available, the smarter our audience and fans are going to become as we move forward and they want more sophisticated characters and sophisticated stories. You can certainly make the argument that the days of classic baby face and classic heel are dead and gone. But at the same time, I still think there are possibilities for very strong protagonists and strong antagonists in a traditional sense. You look at someone like a Daniel Bryan, pretty much universally loved, I still think there's a place for it if it's done right and it can be very exciting if done the right way."

What's next?

Rollins is expected to team up with Dean Ambrose for a shot at the RAW Tag Team Titles against Sheamus & Cesaro at SummerSlam but nothing is set in stone yet.

Author's take

Seth Rollins is one of the hardest workers that WWE currently has on the roster and although he is known to be an unsafe worker in the past, we can all hope that he learnt a lot from his mistakes and will look out for both his own safety and the safety of his opponent in the ring.

