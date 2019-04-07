WWE News: Seth Rollins tells Brock Lesnar that no one wants him in WWE

Seth Rollins challenges Brock Lesnar later tonight at WrestleMania

What's the story?

Seth Rollins faces Brock Lesnar later tonight at WrestleMania but ahead of their showdown, Rollins spoke to TMZ about The Beast and how he is perceived backstage in WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Rollins challenges Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship later tonight in a match that technically shouldn't have happened if we look at what the company already scheduled for WrestleMania this year.

Roman Reigns was supposed to walk into the Show of Shows with the Universal Championship for the first time, but personal problems got in the way and now Lesnar walks into another WrestleMania level main event. Lesnar isn't someone that is well liked in WWE, because he's able to dictate to the company what it is that he wants and that hasn't gone over well with the other superstars backstage.

The heart of the matter

Seth Rollins is one of the superstars who are in WWE day in day out and at live events carrying the company and he has a dislike for Brock Lesnar because he is a part-time star who only shows up at big events to cash in on the fact that the company need a headliner.

Rollins recently spoke to TMZ where he didn't hold back when it comes to his hatred of The Beast and he even stated that he's not the only one in the locker room that feels that Lesnar doesn't belong there.

"He's not in it for anybody but himself. So, Brock Lesnar, he will tell you to your face that he is in this industry, he's in any industry, for himself to make his own money.That's not what I'm about. I'm about giving back to a business I love, that has given me so much."

Rollins went on to state that he is aware of the reasons why he is still there though.

"He's a box office attraction and everybody knows that. The problem is, he knows that as well, and he takes advantage of it every step of the way. So, he doesn't contribute to the locker room. He doesn't give anything back. I admire Brock Lesnar from a fighters perspective, from an athletes perspective. He's incredible. The way he trains for his fights. His mindset going in. He's a specimen unlike any other, and that's why he's able to do what he does."

But Rollins has something that he doesn't and that's why he will be a better Champion.

"But he doesn't inspire people, man. And you need a champ who does that."

What's next?

Seth Rollins challenges for the Universal Championship tonight at WrestleMania, which would be the first reign that Rollins has had with Monday Night Raw's biggest Championship.

Do you think Brock Lesnar is hated in the WWE locker room? Have your say in the comments section below...

