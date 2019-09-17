WWE News: Seth Rollins to battle Bray Wyatt at Hell In A Cell PPV

Though he was victorious at Clash of Champions, Seth Rollins left the show on the losing end

The Fiend visits the Universal Champion

At Clash of Champions, Seth Rollins was victorious, successfully defending his Universal Championship against The Monster Among Men. Earlier in the night, Rollins and Braun Strowman lost the Raw Tag Team Titles, which meant that the main event of Clash was a must-win for the Architect.

Thankfully for him, Rollins was able to slay Strowman after a Pedigree and four Stomps. However, he wasn't able to end the night on a high note. As he made his way to the entrance stage at the top of the ramp, a familiar and terrifying sight greeted him and the WWE Universe. One moment, Rollins was holding his title high above his head. The next, the Fiend was driving him skull first into the stage with a Sister Abigail.

Bray Wyatt wasn't finished there and left Rollins writhing after he locked the champion in the Mandible Claw. The last image the WWE Universe saw was the Beast Slayer flat on his back with Bray Wyatt's alter-ego completely dominating him.

Seth Rollins lays down the gauntlet

The Universal Champion kicked off Monday Night Raw tonight, making his way down to the ring to review the previous night with the WWE Universe. Rollins went over his incredible bout with Braun Strowman before delving into the madness that was the Fiend.

It wasn't long before it was revealed that Rollins would go one-on-one with the Fiend at Hell in a Cell inside the sinister structure itself.

At that moment, a new Firefly Funhouse played in which Bray Wyatt addressed his "future best friend." Wyatt said that he's always eager to forgive, but the Fiend...well, he never forgets. And if last night wasn't enough of a taste for Rollins, he may be in store for another visit from the horrifying demon.

