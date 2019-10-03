WWE News: Seth Rollins trashes Matt Riddle in new video interview

Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins has choice words for NXT star Matt Riddle

WWE has launched a new YouTube series titled WWE Bump, during which Superstars are interviewed on various topics.

The first episode of the show featured WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, and The Champ spoke in-studio on a number of WWE-related topics, including NXT's big move to USA Network. You can watch the entire episode in the video below.

Matt Riddle clashes with WWE stars on social media

Over the course of the past couple months, WWE NXT standout Matt Riddle has ruffled many feathers, beginning with the time he took aim at Bill Goldberg's in-ring wrestling abilities.

The Riddle vs Goldberg online confrontation included both Superstars taking shots at each other. Riddle's comments even drew the ire of AEW Champion Chris Jericho, who was displeased with many of the former's social media tirades.

During the season one premiere of WWE Bump, Rollins took aim at Riddle. He also went on to add that he would be rooting for Adam Cole in Cole's NXT title match against Riddle this week.

"Matt Riddle s**ks," said Rollins. "[He is] the worst. Here's a hot take...'Matt Riddle, you s**k'. How about that? That’s a hot take. Put some shoes on. I’m all Team Bay-Bay tonight. We found common ground. Riddle’s on his soapbox talking c**p to whoever he wants to talk c**p about, he’s proving nothing to anybody, alright."

It remains to be seen whether or not Riddle's comments on social media are a work or a shoot, but Triple H addressed them shortly after the Goldberg controversy, stating that he has no issue with Riddle trying to make a name for himself in WWE and in NXT.

Would you like to see Matt Riddle vs Goldberg or Matt Riddle vs Seth Rollins? Let us know in the comment section and be sure to follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!